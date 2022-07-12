HCA opens outpatient orthopedic surgery center in Nashville

Paige Haeffele -  

HCA Healthcare's ambulatory surgery division opened its new Southern Joint Surgery Center with seven physician partners in downtown Nashville, according to a July 12 company news release.

The 11,860-square-foot center specializes in same-day outpatient total joint replacement of the hip, knee and shoulder and other orthopedic procedures using modern orthopedic equipment, including robotic technology.

The staff includes board-certified anesthesiologists, registered nurses, certified first assistants and surgical technicians.

