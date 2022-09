Mission Viejo, Calif.-based Providence Mission Hospital is building a multispecialty ASC as part of an expansion project.

The $712 million investment is tabbed for building two multispecialty medical centers and a 100-bed patient care tower, the hospital said Sept. 19. The ASC will offer minimally invasive procedures.

The tower is expected to allow the hospital to bolster its neuroscience, cardiovascular and maternity programs. A cardiac catheterization lab is also planned for the tower.