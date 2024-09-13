Orthopedic surgeon wins $290,000 suit against health system

Matthew Friederichs, MD, an orthopedic surgeon, prevailed in his lawsuit against Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health over a letter sent to patients after he resigned, according to the Grand Forks Herald.

Dr. Friederichs announced plans to depart Sanford after almost 20 years with the system in November 2021 to launch his own practice in Fargo, N.D. The health system sent a letter to more than 2,300 of his patients urging them to schedule appointments with other Sanford surgeons. The letter appeared to to have been written and signed by Dr. Friederichs, but was not, according to the report.

Dr. Friederichs sued Sanford Health for false and misleading representation, according to the report, and breach of contract for shortening his pay for the last 90 days at Stanford.

Mike Erickson, executive director of the orthopedics department at Sanford, testified the letter was sent due to an "internal failure," according to the report. The health system sent another letter one month later providing Dr. Frederich's new contact information to patients.

The jury awarded Dr. Friederichs $290,000 in compensatory and punitive damages.

Dr. Friedrichs is now in private practice at OrthoDakota and performs surgery at the Center for Special Surgery, both in Fargo.