Health system and spine, orthopedic groups building joint venture ASC

Carolina Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Center, OrthoCarolina and Neuroscience & Spine Center of the Carolinas are partnering with Gastonia, N.C.-based CaroMont Health to build a joint venture orthopedic and spine ASC, the health system said July 20.

The 14,000-square-foot Belmont Surgery Center is being built on the first floor of a medical office building at CaroMont Health's new Belmont campus, the system said. It will include two operating suites and two procedure rooms.

It will offer services including orthopedic and sports medicine, neuro-spine, joint replacements and pain management procedures, CaroMont said. The center will be the first joint venture ASC in Gaston County.

It is expected to open in 2023.