Northwell Health breaks ground on $10M ASC for women

Northwell Health broke ground on the Katz Women's Surgical Center at Glen Cove (N.Y.) Hospital, Long Island Business News reported June 16.

"This women’s surgical center is the first of its kind for Northwell and the region, and we are designing a model of care that could serve as a national destination," Neil Tanna, MD, vice president of the new surgical center, told the newspaper.

The $10 million, 25,000-square-foot project, developed with Northwell’s Katz Institute for Women's Health, will support female patients' physical and psychological needs through the surgical journey, according to the health system.

The facility will have up to 32 private recovery and care bays and offer technologies to facilitate minimally invasive and robotic surgical procedures.

Comprehensive services for breast cancer, reconstructive and cosmetic breast surgeries will be provided, as well as surgery for gynecological, urological and thyroid and parathyroid gland disease.

"The program is multidisciplinary, yet integrated with a team of experts who provide the highest quality, patient-centered, female-focused surgical care," Dr. Tanna stated.