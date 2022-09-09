Iowa city approves $35M project with surgery center

West Des Moines-based Iowa Clinic earned the city of Waukee's approval to build a surgery center, the Des Moines Register reported Sept. 9.

The Iowa Clinic is expected to be the tenant of a 60,000 square-foot clinic and surgery center, the report said. The total project is expected to cost $35 million, and the city of Waukee, Iowa is offering nearly $1.7 million to support it.

The new Iowa Clinic location is expected to be open by summer 2024. Specialties at the clinic haven't been determined, but it is expected to be similar to a location in Ankeny, Iowa. The Ankeny location has 25 specialties.

The Iowa Clinic has a footprint in Waukee with two family medicine clinics.