Dickson Medical Associates breaks ground on Tennessee ASC

Dickson (Tenn.) Medical Associates has broken ground on a new ASC on Dickson's campus, the Dickson Post reported Sept. 28.

There are 45 outpatient surgery centers in middle Tennessee, but the new Dickson center will be the first center west of Nashville.

The Dickson ASC plans to open in late fall, the report said.

"Dickson County acts as a subregional hub for the western portion of middle Tennessee. This not only enhances the healthcare options for Dickson County, but our surrounding counties and beyond," Bob Rial, mayor of Dickson County, told the Post.