Physician-owned eye ASC opens in New Hampshire

Newington, N.H.-based Coastal Surgical Center is ready to open, Building Design & Construction reported Feb. 15.

The physician-owned ophthalmology ASC includes two operating rooms and one perioperative recovery area with eight patient spaces, the report said. The facility spans 6,500 square feet.

Seven physicians operate at the center, which offers surgery for cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration and other conditions. It also offers cosmetic surgeries for areas around the eye.