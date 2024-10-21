Physician sues Pennsylvania ASC over alleged wrongful termination

Dermatologist Barbara Vail, MD, is suing Doylestown, Pa.-based Dermatology and Mohs Surgery Center and its parent companies, along with two executives, alleging wrongful termination, according to court documents accessed via Justia.

The defendants include the ASC, Anne Arundel Dermatology Management and Anne Arundel Dermatology Management Holdings, as well as Vincent Bradley, CEO of AAD, and Robert Willard, MD, equity owner of AAD.

According to the lawsuit, Dr. Vail sold her practice, Dermatology Specialists of Warrington (Pa.), in March 2021 to Anne Arundel Dermatology Management and continued to work at the practice.

Following the acquisition, the suit alleges, AAD began firing or forcing out her staff and "replacing them with inexperienced and poorly trained medical assistants." Dr. Vail then complained to AAD about the lack of experienced staff, and AAD allegedly responded by investigating Dr. Vail.

After discovering poor Google reviews of Dr. Vail's work, AAD in a Sept. 8, 2023, letter accused the physician of breaching the employment agreement and was given an "opportunity to cure" period. The suit alleges male employees who were subject to poor reviews were not threatened with termination.

On Oct. 25, 2023, Dr. Vail received a termination notice. She has since taken a position with another practice, the lawsuit read.

Dr. Vail is alleging breach of contract, wrongful termination, gender discrimination and retaliation, age discrimination and a request for a declaratory judgment invalidating restrictive covenants contained in an employment agreement, among other claims.

District Judge Anita Brody has ruled against the defendants' motion to dismiss most of the claims, with the exception of Dr. Vail's claim alleging unjust enrichment, according to Oct. 15 court documents.

Becker's has reached out to Anne Arundel Dermatology Management and will update this story if more information becomes available.