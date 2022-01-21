Pain management ASC joins New Jersey office building

Ardsley, N.Y.-based pain management practice Wellness and Surgery has added a new location in Clifton, N.J., ROI-NJ reported Jan. 21.

The practice's new clinic is opening in a 62,535-square-foot, three-story medical office building. It includes tenants St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center, Children's Specialized Hospital Outpatient Center and Kessler Rehabilitation Center.

Wellness and Surgery will occupy a 1,761-square-foot medical office space in the building, the report said. Financial terms were not disclosed.