Construction begins on new surgery center in rural Nevada community

Rural Pahrump, Nev., has long struggled with a lack of access to medical care. Its residents have to travel to cities like Las Vegas to seek out appropriate medical treatment, according to a July 12 report in the Pahrump Valley Times.

But on July 5 the community broke ground on a new medical office building, the Pahrump Community Health Center, which will include an ASC and plans to open its doors early in 2023.

The ASC will have four operating rooms, two procedure rooms and a catherization lab and offer general surgery, cardiology, orthopedics, otolaryngology, pain management, podiatry and ophthalmology, according to a statement from the developer. The ASC is expected to accommodate up to 2,000 surgeries per year.

While construction on the center won't be completed until early next year, the health center is actively seeking staff to fill its 37 healthcare job openings.