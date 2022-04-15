$17M Missouri ASC to open in May

Jefferson City (Mo.) Medical Group will open a $17M physician-owned ASC with a May 4 ribbon-cutting ceremony, KSSZ-FM reported April 15.

The medical group broke ground on the 28,000-square-foot facility in March, the report said. It has four operating rooms, three procedure rooms, 12 pre-op and 14 post-op rooms and two extended care suites.

Surgeons at JCMG Surgery Center offer services including ENT, gastroenterology, general surgery, orthopedics and podiatry.

