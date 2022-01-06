Idaho health system scraps plan for orthopedic hospital, will build ASC

St. Luke’s Health System is discarding its plan to build an orthopedic hospital with medical offices in Boise, Idaho, in favor of a facility featuring an ASC and outpatient clinics, BoiseDev reported Jan. 6.

The health system began building the facility in 2018 with plans to house an orthopedic specialty facility, according to the report. A 230,000-square-foot hospital building was originally slated to open in 2020, but construction has slowed in recent years.

In December, BoiseDev found that Hummel Architects filed a new sewer permit for the project, indicating a change in the facility's planned use and scope.

According to the permits, the health system is now planning to open a surgery center, ambulatory care facility, short-stay postoperative surgery recovery area and outpatient medical clinics in lieu of an orthopedic hospital and medical offices.

A health system public relations manager, Christine Myron, told BoiseDev that the plans for the facility "evolved over time" after input from doctors, patients and leaders. The new facility is slated to open late 2023.

The facility will offer musculoskeletal care, pediatrics, orthopedic urgent care, sports medicine care, laboratory services, imaging and nutrition, among other services, according to Ms. Myron.