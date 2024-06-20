Tylock-George Eye Care and Laser Center chief surgeon dies

Michael George, MD, owner and chief surgeon at Tylock-George Eye Care and Laser Center in Irving, Texas, on June 14, according to a June 17 report from Fort Worth Inc.

His death was "unexpected," according to the report. The practice's offices in Irving and McKinney, Texas, will be temporarily closed while the practice navigates its next steps.

Dr. George purchased the practice in 2016 from Gary Tylock, MD, and specialized in 3D Lasik procedures, cataract surgery and lens implant surgery.

Dr. Tylock and Dr. George were the first surgeons in Texas to use the advanced WaveLight Refractive Suite Laser, the report said.

"We appreciate the understanding and patience of our patients, staff, and community during this challenging time,” the practice said in a statement shared with the news outlet. "Further updates regarding the reopening of our offices and ongoing patient care will be communicated as soon as possible."