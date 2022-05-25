$20M ASC moves forward despite health system opposition

Mobile, Ala.-based USA Health on May 24 broke ground on a 25,000-square-foot surgery center in Fairhope, Ala., according to al.com.

The $20 million ASC will be adjacent to a 50,000-square-foot physician office building that is expected to finish construction this fall. The surgery center, projected to open next spring, will comprise six operating rooms, two procedure rooms, 14 pre-op areas and 13 recovery rooms.

Mobile, Ala.-based Infirmary Health, the state's largest nonprofit health system, is challenging the certificate of need board's unanimous decision to approve the ASC last year. Infirmary Health operates Bay Eyes Surgery Center in Fairhope and Thomas Hospital in Daphne, about 4 miles from the USA Health ASC, according to the report.

Specialties that will be offered at the ASC include orthopedics, pediatrics, urology, general surgery, ENT and gastroenterology. A Mako robot for joint replacement procedures is expected to feature at the facility.

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners, which runs about 180 ASCs across the country, is a partner in the facility. USA Health is finalizing how many physicians and surgeons will work at the ASC once completed.