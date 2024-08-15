Physicians resign over financial dispute with Rhode Island hospital

Three hematology-oncology physicians have resigned from South Kingston, R.I.-based South County Health claiming underfunding, The Providence Journal reported July 30.

A June 28 newsletter from the 100-bed community hospital and healthcare systems' Chief Medical Officer Kevin Charpentier, MD, blamed "chronic underfunding of the healthcare delivery system."

"During our exploration of alternatives there emerged a divergence in perspectives regarding partnerships that might potentially bridge the ever-widening financial gap. Additionally, a recent convergence of coverage issues, provider transitions and support staff turnover created a perfect storm of staffing challenges at the provider level," the newsletter said, according to the publication. "In response to the entirety of the events, our hematology oncology providers have recently tendered their resignations."

Angela Taber, MD, director of the cancer center, James Smythe, MD, and Matthew Danish, MD, will resign in October, according to an Aug. 1 statement.

The hospital noted that it has since hired three new hematologists/oncologists who are expected to start in October, according to the statement. It has also invested more than $12 million in enhancing cancer care on its Wakefield campus and plans to invest around $4 million in the development of a breast health center.

The hospital lists nine physicians and two nurse practitioners as its hematology oncology providers.

The hospital declined to comment on the resignations, according to the publication.

"As an organization, we refrain from discussing specific personnel matters publicly. It is not uncommon for personnel changes to occur within an organization of our size. When providers leave for any reason, we have comprehensive strategies in place to ensure that patients continue to receive safe, high quality care," according to a statement to the publication provided by Sarah Toatley, a South County Health spokesperson.

Becker's has reached out to South County Health and will update the story if more information becomes available.