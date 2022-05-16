Arizona endoscopy center to open in summer

Glendale, Ariz.-based Arrowhead Endoscopy Center is in construction and set to open in summer, Phoenix Business Journal reported May 12.

The 12,280-square-foot center will be a single story, with six pre-procedure bays, procedure rooms and six post-recovery bays, the report said. Sigma Contracting is leading the project.

"This project will bring needed space to accommodate the market demand for Arrowhead Endoscopy's services in the surrounding community, as well as add to Sigma's continually expanding portfolio in medical projects," Sigma's President Dan Hinkson said in a statement.