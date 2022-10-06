Montrose Regional Health breaks ground on ASC

Montrose (Colo.) Regional Health broke ground on its 80,000-square-foot facility that will house an ASC, The Montrose Daily Press reported Oct. 5.

The ASC, which is set to open in November 2023, will have a lab, physical therapy, medical imaging and other features.

Healthcare real estate and investment firm NexCore Group is responsible for building the facility using its own funding, and Montrose Regional, which owns the land, will lease the facility for 75 years.

"By us owning the land and leasing it back, we still have control. It’s just utilizing a different revenue stream to build the ACC and saving our money for the hospital campus," Jeff Mengenhausen, Montrose Regional Health's CEO, told the Daily Press.