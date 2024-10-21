5 cardiology suits in 4 months

Here are five lawsuits involving cardiologists since July 1, as reported by Becker's:

1. The sister of a patient who died following a failed heart transplant at Newark (N.J.) Beth Israel Medical Center is suing the hospital and the cardiologist claiming negligence. The patient, Darryl Young, underwent the heart transplant in 2018 having been diagnosed with congestive heart failure. He then suffered brain damage during the procedure, never woke up and died in 2022. A 2019 ProPublica investigation found that the case was one in a pattern of failed heart transplants at the hospital

2. Oregon Heart Center, an independent cardiology practice in Salem, filed a $15 million antitrust and defamation lawsuit against Salem Health. The lawsuit accuses Salem Health of "resorting to intimidation tactics, false information and anticompetitive conduct in its effort to take over the market."

3. Two families filed separate lawsuits against Manchester, N.H.-based Catholic Medical Center after their family members allegedly died during heart surgery. The suit alleges that the hospital failed to properly discipline cardiovascular surgeon Yvon Baribeau, MD, for "reckless behavior" after two other patients had previously died.

4. The University of Iowa Health Care in Iowa City agreed to pay $250,000 to settle a lawsuit that alleged negligence in a nearly seven-year-old cardiac surgery case, which involved a dispute over whether UIHC surgeons breached the standard of care and were guilty of medical malpractice.

5. Marie Denise Gerhard-Herman, MD, filed a lawsuit against her employer, Mass General Brigham in Boston, alleging gender discrimination after learning that she was being paid nearly $100,000 less than a less experienced male colleague.