Independent ophthalmology practice joins Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist after shuttering facility

A 45-year-old private ophthalmology practice in Lexington, N.C., has partnered with the Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Wake Eye Institute and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, according to an Oct. 21 report from The Dispatch.

Davidson Eye Associates and its founder James Slyman, MD, will continue providing care in the area through the new partnership.

The Lexington practice is also adding optometrist Grady Elliott, OD, who has been in practice for 25 years.

Davidson Eye shuttered one of its two practices in September following the retirement of practitioner David Sasser, MD.

"This merger will allow us to better meet the growing needs of our patients and respond to the increasing demand for specialized eye care services in Davidson County and the surrounding areas," Dr. Slyman told The Dispatch.