$16M orthopedic center, ASC planned for Colorado

BoulderCentre for Orthopedics and Spine is building a 37,000-square-foot facility with an ASC in Broomfield, Colo., the Boulder Daily Camera reported Aug. 15.

The two-story facility, which will be adjacent to Children's Hospital North Campus, is projected to cost the 15-physician practice $16 million.

The first floor will house the ASC, convalescent care center and future MRI area, according to the report. The second floor will feature the orthopedic clinic and physical therapy program.

The facility is expected to open in spring 2023.