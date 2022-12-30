South Carolina physicians win approval for ASC

A general surgeon and radiologist are now able to build a private ASC in Orangeburg, S.C., The Times and Democrat reported Dec. 29.

The Regional Medical Center dropped litigation against Dion Franga, MD, and Amit Sanghi, DO, the report said. The surgeons, who are with Ambulatory Partners, plan to build their ASC across the street from the hospital.

The ASC will have two operating rooms, procedure rooms and an imaging center. Specialties at the ASC will include general surgery, orthopedics, gastroenterology and ENT.

The physicians announced plans to build the 16,640-square-foot ASC in April 2020, but RMC challenged their application for a certificate of need. When the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control voted in favor of Ambulatory Partners, RMC challenged the decision.

Construction will begin in 2023, and the project could cost around $16.3 million.