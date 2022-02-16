Health system adding 4 ASCs in Arizona: 6 details

Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Apricus Health plans to add four ASCs in the state this year, the Phoenix Business Journal reported Feb. 15.

Six details:

1. Two of those surgery centers are expected to open this summer — a $6.7 million development in Avondale and a $5 million facility in Surprise.

2. The ASCs will be equipped to serve 5,000 patients a year in the West Valley region, which is projected to grow at twice the national rate over the next five years, according to the report.

3. Apricus Health Surgery Center of Avondale will have three operating rooms, two procedure rooms and 16 patient care bays staffed by 40 clinicians and administrative employees.

4. Apricus Health Surgery Center of Surprise, a joint venture with Peak Heart & Vascular, will employ 60 staff and include three operating rooms, one catheterization lab and 13 patient care bays.

5. The health system said it also plans to add two ASCs in Flagstaff and Mesa by the end of 2023.

6. Apricus Health's network includes 20 medical groups and 1,400 providers in Arizona. It was founded by cardiologist Kishlay Anand, MD, in 2019, according to its website.