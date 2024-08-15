Illinois governor signs colonoscopy legislation

Beginning Jan. 1, all insured Illinois residents will have free access to all colonoscopies deemed medically necessary.

On Aug. 9, Illinois' governor signed House Bill 2385, which requires insurance coverage for all colonoscopies in patients that show signs or symptoms of colon cancer or have an existing colon condition, according to an Aug. 9 press release.

The legislation was championed by State Senator Willie Preston. Current law requires insurance coverage of a colonoscopy as a follow-up exam after receiving a recommendation from a primary care doctor, but Mr. Preston’s new law will expand coverage of a broader range of colonoscopies by removing the follow-up exam requirement.

According to data from the National Cancer Institute reported in 2023, colon cancer was responsible for 7.8% of all new cancer cases in the United States and 8.6% of all cancer deaths.