Nemours Children's Health opening pediatric ASC in Pennsylvania

Wilmington, Del.-based Nemours Children's Health is opening an ASC as part of its multimillion dollar Pennsylvania expansion, Vista Today reported October 11.

The Malvern, Pa., facility will include a comprehensive pediatric care center, a sleep center and physical, occupational and speech therapy services, the report said. It will offer services in 22 medical and surgical specialties.

The ASC is being built as the system's comprehensive ambulatory surgery location for the area, the report said. It is expected to open in late 2024.