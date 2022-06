Minneapolis-based Allina Health opened a joint-venture ASC in Minneapolis, REBusinessOnline reported June 14.

The two-story facility, dubbed 610 Medical, is a 40,000-square-foot surgery center, the report said. Allina Health leases about 18,000 square feet, or most of the second floor.

The multispecialty center offers procedures in ENT, orthopedics, urology and general surgery.