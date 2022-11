Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist has received regulatory approval to open a $30.13 million ASC in Greensboro, N.C., according to a Nov. 18 report from the Winston-Salem Journal.

The center will have three operating rooms and three procedure rooms, and will specialize in ENT, ophthalmology, orthopedics, plastic surgery and urology.

It is expected to open in October 2024 and will serve 1,374 patients in its first year, according to projections.