Orthopedic ASC opens in New Hampshire

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Portsmouth, N.H.-based Atlantic Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine have opened a joint venture ASC in Portsmouth.

The New England Center for Orthopaedic Surgery is a 11,000-square-foot facility, according to a news release shared with Becker's.. It has three operating rooms with minimally invasive robotic surgery technology for joint replacements.

Eight physician partners at Atlantic Orthopaedics have partial ownership in the ASC, which is affiliated with Portsmouth Regional Hospital.