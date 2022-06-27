Compass Surgical Partners, Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital partner to build new ASC

Raleigh, N.C.-based Compass Surgical Partners joined with Greenville, S.C.-based Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital and local physicians to build an ASC.

Millennium Surgery Center will be on St. Francis's Millennium campus, according to a June 27 news release.

The ASC will be 20,000 square feet and have six operating rooms and two procedure rooms. It will offer orthopedic, spine and ENT services as well as robotic outpatient joint procedures.

Millennium Surgery Center is planned to open in 2024 and will be accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care.