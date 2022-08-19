Orthopedic chain opening joint venture outpatient clinic

Sioux Falls, S.D.-based orthopedic chain InReach Physical Therapy is opening an outpatient clinic in Hillsboro, Ore., with network partner Physical Rehabilitation Network.

The clinic will offer pre- and postoperative care, nonsurgical pain management, sports medicine and other services, PRN said Aug. 18. The center will be InReach's first in the area.

"Our new clinic is fully equipped to provide greater access to musculoskeletal care for this community while ensuring each patient is treated with an individualistic approach and receives the highest levels [of] care and support," Clinic Director Ashley Grigor said in a news release.