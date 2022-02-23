$375 million joint venture project with ambulatory pavilion breaks ground in DC

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser, Universal Health Services, George Washington University and Children's National Hospital broke ground on a medical center with an ambulatory pavilion.

The Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center in D.C. will include a 136-bed hospital, ambulatory pavilion for physician offices, clinics and community space, Mayor Browser's office said Feb. 17. 

Slated to open December 2024, the 365,000-square-foot medical center will offer academic medicine, pediatric care, women's health services, emergency departments, specialty care and outpatient services, among other services.

