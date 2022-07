Stockbridge, Ga.-based Pain Care has opened its fifth ASC, in Lawrenceville, Ga., and acquired an ASC from Georgia Pain and Spine.

Pain Care now has six ASCs in the Atlanta area, the company's medical director, Vincent Galan, MD, told Becker's.

The group plans to serve about 3,500 patients a month between its six ASCs and hopes to complete 8,000 procedures a year, including epidurals, interspinous spacers and minimally invasive lumbar decompressions, Dr. Galan said.