Plans OK'd for Iowa city's 1st ASC

The Iowa Department of Public Health and the State Health Facilities Council approved plans to open an ASC in Ames, the city's first, the Ames Tribune reported May 26.

The center is the result of a partnership between Mary Greeley Medical Center and McFarland Clinic, both based in Armes, Iowa.

The ASC is expected to reduce the need for rescheduling, increase affordability and help surgeon retention and recruitment, the report said. Services at the center will include gastroenterology, general surgery, gynecology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, plastic surgery, podiatry, urology and ENT.

Construction is expected to begin in April 2023; opening is expected toward the end of 2024, McFarland Clinic CEO Andrew Perry told the Ames Tribune.