University Hospitals breaks ground on orthopedic-focused ASC in Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio-based University Hospitals broke ground on a health campus in Amherst that will include a two-story medical office building and an orthopedic-focused ASC, according to a Nov. 1 report from local news station WTAM.

The UH Amherst Beaver Creek Surgery Center will be opened in partnership with surgical care network ValueHealth.

The ASC will include five operating rooms and one procedure room, with capacity to perform 800 joint replacements a year, according to the report. General orthopedic and spine services will also be offered, along with ear, nose, throat and pain management care.

The project is being developed by Monument Healthcare Development. The surgery center is on schedule to open to patients in the first quarter of 2024.