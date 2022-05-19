Most expensive ever: $579M ASC approved at UC Davis

The University of California Board of Regents approved a $579 million ASC at UC Davis Health's Sacramento campus, Sacramento Business Journal reported May 19.

The project, which is the most expensive and second-largest ASC Becker's has ever reported on, is being called the 48X Complex, the report said. It will be four stories and 262,000 square feet.

"The main reason is that this is a really large — it's probably one of the largest ambulatory surgical centers in terms of the number of ORs and procedure rooms that actually exists in the U.S.," UC Davis Health CEO David Lubarsky, MD, told Sacramento Business Journal regarding the half-billion-dollar cost. "It is very procedure heavy. It is an important driver, outpatient surgery being a generator of margin in order to help fund our main hospital."

The center will house 12 major operating rooms, five minor procedure rooms and 60 recovery bays, the report said. It will include diagnostic imaging, lab services, pharmacy services and seven specialty clinics.