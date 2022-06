Wilmington (N.C.) Health, a multispecialty clinic, opened its first ASC on June 13, WilmingtonBiz reported June 3.

The physician-owned Wilmington Health Ambulatory Surgery Center is licensed for one operating room and three procedure rooms.

The ASC is 20,000 square feet and offers bariatric, cardiology, colorectal, foot and ankle, general, gynecology, interventional pain and regenerative medicine, orthopedic, plastic surgery, urology and vascular services, the report said.