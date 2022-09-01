$145M approved for University of Texas Health ASC

The Austin-based University of Texas System Board of Regents approved a $145.7 million cancer and surgery center at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley's McAllen Academic Medical Campus, MyRGV News reported Aug. 30.

The three-story, 144,231-square-foot center will include a radiation and medical oncology clinic, diagnostic imaging suite, rehabilitation therapy, an ASC and an orthopedics center, the report said. The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center is providing oncology advisory services to develop and launch the new program and center.

UTRGV President Guy Bailey, PhD, said he hopes to see construction begin in September, and he expects work to complete by early 2025.