Cleveland-based Apex Dermatology and Skin Surgery Center opened a new office in Ashtabula, Ohio, the Star Beacon reported Oct. 22.

The practice is upgrading from a shared space with three exam rooms, the report said. The new center includes nine exam rooms and a Mohs skin cancer surgery lab.

It operates Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.