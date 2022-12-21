Construction underway on physician-led ASC, office building in New York

The Central Utica Building project, led by a group of local physicians, has begun construction on an ASC and medical office building in Utica, N.Y., according to the Daily Sentinel.

The three-story, 94,000-square-foot building will be across from Wynn Hospital.

The space will be occupied by CNY Cardiology and Utica-based Mohawk Valley Health System. The health system's services will include an ASC, radiology, a lab service center and an employee pharmacy.

Mohawk Valley Health System physician practices requiring access to Wynn Hospital will also be in the new building.

Darlene Stromstad, president and CEO of the health system, told the Daily Sentinel the project will bring 30,000 to 40,000 patients a year to the campus.