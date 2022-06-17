$12M medical office building with heart, orthopedic centers to open in North Carolina

Novant Health is constructing a $12 million medical office building on its Brunswick County campus in Bolivia, N.C., WilmingtonBiz reported June 3.

The building will be two stories and 34,000 square feet. Its tenants will include Cape Fear Heart Associates, Oceanside Family Medicine, Novant Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, Novant Health Cardiac Rehab, Novant Health Surgical Associates & Plastics and an outpatient infusion space, according to the report.

The building is expected to open in spring 2023.