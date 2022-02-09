Arkansas hospital's 1st out-of-state facility will include a cardiology ASC 

Arkansas Heart Hospital is building a cardiology ASC and clinic in Texarkana, Texas, the Texarkana Gazette reported Feb. 9.

The 21,000-square-foot building, the Little Rock, Ark.-based hospital's first out-of-state facility, will offer general and interventional cardiology, electrophysiology, cardiac imaging, a clinical laboratory and vein and vascular services.

The ASC, once completed in 2023, will include fully equipped hybrid catheterization labs and pre- and postoperative rooms. This center also will have a cardiac PET scanner.

The project is slated to create 120 to 125 jobs.