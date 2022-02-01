Mercy Health opens general surgery ASC in Kentucky

Cincinnati-based Mercy Health is opening a general surgery ASC in Draffenville, Ky., The Tribune-Courier reported Feb. 1.

The clinic will be located within the Mercy Health-Marshall Family Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pediatrics office, the report said. Surgeons there will offer breast, colorectal, gallbladder, gastrointestinal, general, melanoma, soft tissue and stomach surgeries.

The center will include robotic surgery for appendectomies, cholecystectomies, hernia repairs, and colon cancers and recurrent diverticular disease, the report said.