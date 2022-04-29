$20M Missouri ASC to open in September

Jefferson City, Mo.-based Capital Regional Medical Center's 24,000-square-foot ASC is expected to open this September, Jefferson City News Tribune reported April 29.

The construction of the facility began last spring in the lower level of the hospital's physician's office building which used to be a parking garage.

Hospital administrators invested $20 million in the project.

The center will have four full-service operating suites, two endoscopy suites, advanced imaging capabilities and 24 preoperative and postoperative procedure rooms.

The ASC is expected to employ 25 full-time staff members and physicians. It will use existing staff when it opens.