12 hospitals, health systems laying off employees

Here are 12 hospitals and health systems laying off employees since July 1, as reported by Becker's:

1. Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente laid off 51 employees from IT positions in Pleasanton, Calif. On Oct. 14, Kaiser also shared plans to lay off 20 employees across multiple locations in California, primarily in IT and business function positions, effective Dec. 6.

2. Chicago-based CommonSpirit announced plans to lay off 18 workers at hospitals in Oregon and Tennessee as a result of a $365 million operating loss.

3. Dallas-based Steward Health Care plans to lay off 1,243 employees as a result of the closure of Dorcheter, Mass.-based Carney Hospital and Ayer, Mass.-based Nashoba Valley Medical Center.

5. Houston-based Texas Children's Hospital, the largest childrens' hospital in the U.S., will lay off 5% of its workforce, approximately 1,000 employees, including frontline healthcare workers and leadership.

6. Modesto, Calif.-based, physician-owned Stanislaus Surgical Hospital suspended operations indefinitely and laid off employees after CMS terminated its contract with the hospital.

7. Basking Ridge, N.J.-based OptumCare announced plans to lay off 160 employees.

8. Schenectady, N.Y.-based Ellis Medicine laid off 33 employees after the closure of its nursing home and rehabilitation center. Affected employees were offered positions within the organization and most accepted.

9. Signature Psychiatric Hospital will close its two locations in Kansas City, Mo., and Liberty, Mo., laying off 154 employees.

10. Glendale-based University of Southern California Verdugo Hills Hospital will close its labor and delivery services and neonatal intensive care unit on Nov. 20, and lay off 65 employees.

11. Cambridge, Mass.-based Beth Israel Lahey, which operates 14 hospitals, will eliminate jobs as it navigates rising costs, although did not specify exactly how many.

12. Coniva, Calif.-based Emanate Health will lay off a total of 107 employees.