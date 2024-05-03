Alabama cardiology practice officially closes following monthslong rumor

Montgomery, Ala.-based Southeastern Cardiology has officially closed its doors for good following ongoing rumors, according to a May 3 report from WSFA.

The practice confirmed that it officially closed on April 26 after fighting off rumors that it had closed abruptly in March.

On March 9, it was reported that the practice had abruptly closed on March 8. Two days later, the practice issued a statement saying that the office was "not currently closed" and there had been unauthorized misinformation traveling around.

On May 2, Southeastern Cardiology officially announced its permanent closure via Facebook, but did not provide further information on why it closed.

Some of its former cardiologists will remain practicing at other practices in the area, according to the notice on Facebook.