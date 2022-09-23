Plans for 2 ASCs in Alabama approved

Plans for two ASCs in Alabama were granted certificates of need despite opposition, the National Law Review reported Sept. 21.

Infirmary ASC, a planned multispecialty center in Mobile, will include four operating rooms and four procedure rooms. It was granted a certificate of need over opposition from Springhill Medical Center and The University of South Alabama Health, both based in Mobile.

The Laser Eye Surgery Center of Florence will be an eye ASC with two operating rooms and one procedure room. It was approved over opposition from Shoals Outpatient Surgery.