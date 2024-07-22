5 hospitals ending services in 1 month

Five hospitals announced plans to end services in the last month, which could mean an opportunity for ASCs in these markets to add specialties.

"As hospitals evaluate and close or ramp down in specific service lines, it can be a real opportunity for ASCs to capture new volume in a variety of specialties," Jennifer Misajet, RN, interim chief nursing officer at Fresno, Calif.-based Saint Agnes Medical Center, told Becker's in November. "Surgical patient volume in many specialties continues to migrate safely and appropriately to an ambulatory approach in both ASCs and hospitals."

Here are the five hospitals:

1. Grove Hill (Ala.) Memorial Hospital is ending its labor and delivery services on Aug. 16, after the hospital's governing board decided on May 23 to transition to rural emergency hospital status.

2. The California Department of Health will not halt San Jose, Calif.-based Regional Medical Center's plans to close its trauma center and reduce other services in August.

3. Robbinsdale, Minn.-based North Memorial Health closed the specialty nursery unit at its hospital in the city after years of declining births at the hospital.

4. Tacoma, Wash.-based Virginia Mason Franciscan Health closed its outpatient rehabilitation and physical therapy clinic in Port Orchard, Wash., on July 12.

5. Northwestern Medicine Palos Hospital in Palos Heights, Ill., plans to permanently discontinue pediatric services, citing a low daily census and related hiring challenges.