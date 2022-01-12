Lee Health opening women's cardiology ASC

Lee Health is opening a women’s cardiac surgery center at its Fort Myers, Fla.-based Shipley Cardiothoracic Center in February, Naples Daily News reported Jan. 12.

The center is reportedly the first in Florida to perform transcatheter aortic valve replacement implants and to use MitraClip therapy to treat leaky heart valves. The center performs over 1,500 surgical cases annually.

Women with coronary artery disease more often experience delayed diagnosis and referral bias, among other disparities, according to the Daily News, and Lee Health's new women's surgery center aims to mitigate these gaps.