U of Mississippi seeks OK to build $64M campus with ASC 

The University of Mississippi Medical Center has asked the state's permission to build a nearly $64.5 million campus with an ASC in Ridgeland, Miss., local NBC affiliate WLBT reported March 29.

The 67,500-square-foot multidisciplinary campus would also include a medical office building and imaging center. The main facility would feature 36 exam rooms, six operating rooms and three multimedia classrooms.

The medical center submitted an application to the Mississippi State Department of Health in November and has since been notified the project will not require a certificate of need.

The project is awaiting approval from the health department.