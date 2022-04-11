UC Davis Health planning medical center with ASC 

UC Davis Health is planning to build a medical campus with an ASC in Folsom, Calif., next year, Sacramento Business Journal reported April 8. 

The first phase of construction would begin in spring 2023 and include a 110,00-square-foot medical office building housing a primary and specialty care clinic and a gastroenterology lab. 

The second phase would include a three-story, 114,000-square-foot ASC and a 100-room hotel. Phase three would be the building of  a 86,00-square-foot microhospital. 

The Sacramento, Calif.-based health system has filed an environmental review document for the Folsom Center for Health with the state. The project is now awaiting state approval following a public review that is open until May 16.

